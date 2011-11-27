8 Bold, Block-Heeled Shoes For Fall

Come fall, you’ll be wearing knit hats, layered accessories and chunkier sweaters, so why not bulk up your heels too? Not just in height, but in size.

Stacked, block heels (one that don’t narrow and become thinner) are all the rage this season. Whether they’re flat oxfords, suede platforms, or open-toe booties, block heels look good on any and every foot.

Here are our top picks – all for under $100!

