High Profile Tragedies Shines Light On Domestic Abuse

In the wake of recent recent high-profile deaths blamed on domestic violence, HB takes a look at domestic abuse. Domestic violence should not happen to anyone! Ever. I’m sure we all know someone who has lived with abuse, maybe even you yourself. If you know someone who you think is being abused – a friend, family member, co-worker, there are lots of agencies out there that can safely help them. Find out more inside on how to get help.
Here’s a list of agencies that you can reach out to:
http://www.ndvh.org/help/help_in_area.html
http://www.silcom.com/~paladin/madv/dvagencies.html
(A comprehensive list of Domestic Violence Hotline Numbers by State)
http://www.helpusa.org/site/PageServer?pagename=HELP_ProgServ_DomesticViolence
http://www.da.usda.gov/shmd/aware.htm
http://www.theresnoexcuse.com/
For a more comprehensive analysis on domestic violence read here.