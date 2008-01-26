High Profile Tragedies Shines Light On Domestic Abuse

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

In the wake of recent recent high-profile deaths blamed on domestic violence, HB takes a look at domestic abuse. Domestic violence should not happen to anyone! Ever. I’m sure we all know someone who has lived with abuse, maybe even you yourself. If you know someone who you think is being abused – a friend, family member, co-worker, there are lots of agencies out there that can safely help them. Find out more inside on how to get help.

Here’s a list of agencies that you can reach out to:

http://www.ndvh.org/help/help_in_area.html

http://www.silcom.com/~paladin/madv/dvagencies.html

(A comprehensive list of Domestic Violence Hotline Numbers by State)

http://www.helpusa.org/site/PageServer?pagename=HELP_ProgServ_DomesticViolence

http://www.da.usda.gov/shmd/aware.htm

http://www.theresnoexcuse.com/

For a more comprehensive analysis on domestic violence read here.

