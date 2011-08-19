WTH Are Serena Williams & Lala Vazquez Wearing?

Celebs were out in full force last night at Lala Vazquez “Full Court Life” Premiere party which was held at The Mark in Los Angeles. Lala jumped on the star trend train and sported a black and white floor length dress by Dolce & Gabanna. Lala has stepped up her fashion game as of late, but this dress, not so much! As for Serena. we have no words for this ill-fitting leopard dress. Also in attendance were Gabrielle Union, Snoop Dogg, Tyrese and more.

Take a look:

