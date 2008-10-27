Pour It On: Oil and Vinegar Pourers

I use a lot of olive oil around the house for cooking. The minute I saw these striking pourers, it didn’t take long for me to figure out that I needed to own them and get rid of the gallon-sized jug of oil in my cabinet.
These sleek carafes are just the look that I need to compliment my countertop. Made from hand-blown glass, they appear as one container floating inside another. Designed by Ichendorf sleek double walled carafes will also make a nice housewarming gift.
Available in carafe or sfera (round shape) design.
$21.50 a set at unicahome.com
