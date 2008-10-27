Pour It On: Oil and Vinegar Pourers

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

I use a lot of olive oil around the house for cooking. The minute I saw these striking pourers, it didn’t take long for me to figure out that I needed to own them and get rid of the gallon-sized jug of oil in my cabinet.

These sleek carafes are just the look that I need to compliment my countertop. Made from hand-blown glass, they appear as one container floating inside another. Designed by Ichendorf sleek double walled carafes will also make a nice housewarming gift.

Available in carafe or sfera (round shape) design.

$21.50 a set at unicahome.com

