Pour It On: Oil and Vinegar Pourers

I use a lot of olive oil around the house for cooking. The minute I saw these striking pourers, it didn’t take long for me to figure out that I needed to own them and get rid of the gallon-sized jug of oil in my cabinet.

These sleek carafes are just the look that I need to compliment my countertop.  Made from hand-blown glass, they appear as one container floating inside another.  Designed by Ichendorf sleek double walled carafes will also make a nice housewarming gift.

Available in carafe or sfera (round shape) design.

$21.50 a set at unicahome.com

