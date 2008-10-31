EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Obama On Being The Fiercest Working Mom In America, Part II

You know Michelle’s political background and high-profile family life. But have you been watching her speeches all these weeks wondering where she got that dress or how she stays fit and fly despite having the kind of jam-packed schedule that seems to dwarf ours in comparison? All the answers are in the second part of our exclusive interview!

HB: How do you find time to shop when you’re doing so much for your children and the campaign? Do you have a personal assistant? Do you prefer to run your own errands despite your schedule?

MO: There’s no doubt about it-doing it all is a huge challenge! Like many women across the country, I play so many roles. I’m a wife, professional, best friend, and, most importantly, I’m a mom. And with the wonderful chaos of the campaign – or even before, with all the time I spent at my job- it’s difficult to find the time to do it all. Luckily, I have an incredible support system to depend on when I’m on the road, and when I’m at home. For years, my girlfriends and I have been very close – co-parenting through the demands of work/family/life balance. Our children have grown up together, and we’ve always been there for each other, whether it’s picking up something extra from the store, or bringing the kids home from school or dance practice. So if I’m on the road, and can’t make it to the grocery store to get supplies for the next potluck, I know I have help if I need it.

What kind of hair products do you use? We love the new style and we want to get that shine!

Luckily, I have a wonderful hairstylist here in Chicago that I’ve been going to since I was in high school. Of course, I see him before major events but when I’m home, running after the girls, it’s usually pulled back.

What are 5 beauty products you can’t live without?

I’m really simple and low maintenance when it comes to everyday beauty. In my purse, you’ll always find lip balm, a neutral lip gloss, moisturizer, a bottle of water, and my iPod – a little music to get the blood flowing never hurts!

Do you feel a new-found responsibility as a black beauty/family icon? You’ve been compared to Claire Huxtable so many times!

You know, being compared to American icons like Claire Huxtable is flattering of course, but let me tell you, this whole experience is a whirlwind. Barack and I both come from normal, very ordinary circumstances. Of course, we’re also incredibly blessed. Our families were very close and loving, with strong values.

And today, Barack and I work each day to pass those values along to our daughters. So really, we are your typical American family. And that’s something that I think really comes through when you learn about Barack, and when you hear his message. He and I both know what it’s like to struggle. We both came from families who worked incredibly hard to give us opportunities, and always pushed us to work hard so that we could give back to the communities that need our help the most. And I think that’s one of the reasons that so many people from all walks of life have been inspired by Barack’s message of change. Because his story… and my story … really are the American dream. And we want to make sure every person gets their chance at that dream.

