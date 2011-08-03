“5 Minutes To Fab” With Celeb Stylist Becca Alexis: “The Educator/Rocker”

HelloBeautiful’s resident celebrity stylist Becca Alexis is back with another episode of “5 Minutes To Fab.” This week, Becca helps Jovian, the Director of Talent Recruitment at Teach for America adjust her style to match her parttime gig of working with Janelle Monae!

She enhances Jovian’s rocker-chic style by simply pinning her tee and adding silk pants and a blazer from Zara. Makeup artist Kenecia Lashae applies appropriate powder (for a girl on-the-go!) and teaches Jovian how to wear makeup under a pair of glasses.

Check it out!

30 Under 30: Jovian Irvin

“5 Minutes To Fab” With Celeb Stylist Becca Alexis: “The Dancer-Turned-Publicist”

“5 Minutes To Fab” With Celeb Stylist Becca Alexis: “The Producer”

Becca Alexis has her own styling company called Pulchritude + Concepts. She has worked with Ne Yo, Trey Songz, Valerie Ortiz, Marlon Wayans, Janet Jackson, Dawn Richards, Mark Wahlberg, Katherine Heigl, Harper’s Bazaar, Essence, Ginuwine, Jamie Foxx, Neon Trees and a wealth of others. Follow her on Twitter at @BeccAlexis!

Also On HelloBeautiful: