Jennifer Hudson & Mary J. Blige Attend Art For Life Benefit

Mary J Blige, Kimora Lee, Jennifer Hudson, Taraji P. Henson, Angela and Vanessa Simmons were in attendance for Russell Simmons’ 12th Annual Art for Life Benefit held at Russell’s home in the Hamptons. Jennifer Hudson hit the stage for the non-profit effort to raise money!

