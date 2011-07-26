Nicki Minaj & Boyfriend Get Into Another Fight!

Bitch don’t know @Sweetback got the scoop? Nicki Minaj and her boyfriend Safaree got into yet another heated argument and this time it was at a photo shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine.

Sources are saying that Safaree was not happy with some of the photos being taken. The insider explained, “He thought Nicki was being too sexy and so he spoke up. Nicki told him to stay out of it . . . and then they began arguing.”

Things got so heated that both Nicki and Safaree asked everyone who was at the shoot to leave.

A Cosmo staffer said:

“I was scared for Nicki . . . we shouldn’t have left her alone.”

No word on what happened after everyone cleared out, but the photoshoot was a wrap.

Nicki recently said if a man hit her he would have his balls removed, well guess what Nicki??? It may time for you to move on before ish gets real ugly. Remember what happened to a certain “red-haired” singer?

If you need help and want to break free from a domestic violence situation, you have to first recognize the signs which are:

Humiliation, Isolation, Threats, Intimidation, DENIAL and Blame.

And if you want to know where to get help click here

