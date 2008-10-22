Knock It Off: Botkier “Bianca” Satchel

If you enjoyed yesterday’s finds, you’ll love today’s fund-friendly fashion. I’ve been surfing the net for some fun, trendy and classic items for your shopping pleasure… ENJOY!

FANTASY: Botkier “Bianca” medium satchel

REALITY: Forever 21 Distressed Faux Leather Satchel

These classic colored Botkier and Forever 21 satchels are almost identical in style. The best part about this Forever 21 knockoff is that it’s about $570 cheaper. Both colors are classic and go with anything, so don’t break the bank if you don’t have to!

Also On HelloBeautiful: