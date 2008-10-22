CLOSE
Knock It Off: Botkier “Bianca” Satchel

If you enjoyed yesterday’s finds, you’ll love today’s fund-friendly fashion.  I’ve been surfing the net for some fun, trendy and classic items for your shopping pleasure… ENJOY!

FANTASY: Botkier “Bianca” medium satchel

Botkier Price: $595.00

REALITY: Forever 21 Distressed Faux Leather Satchel

Forever 21 Price: $25.80

These classic colored Botkier and Forever 21 satchels are almost identical in style. The best part about this Forever 21 knockoff is that it’s about $570 cheaper. Both colors are classic and go with anything, so don’t break the bank if you don’t have to!

