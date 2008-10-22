Top 5 Hip Hugging Sweater Dresses

Kim Kardashian looks bootylicious in this body-hugging sweater dress and so can you. Find out how inside.
1) This sexy belted sweater dress features a scoop neck, elastic waist belt with front faux leather buckle detail, two pockets and small rib banded bottom. $32.50 at wetseal.com
2) This vibrant sweater dress features a fold-over turtleneck, long sleeves ideal for cuffing, and ribbed trim. Wear it barelegged in early fall and add tights and layers as the weather cools down. $32.80 at forever21.com
3) Put a little flirty flare in this form fitting sweater dress. Striped knit sweater dress hangs over the shoulder with soft flutter sleeves. $98.00 at bebe.com
4) Wear this grey sweater dress with short dolman sleeves as a tunic over your favorite skinny jeans. On sale now for $49.00 at newportnews.com
5) JCrew’s three-quarter sleeve “Dream Soho” sweater dress in this season’s trendiest color. $138 at jcrew.com