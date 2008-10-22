Top 5 Hip Hugging Sweater Dresses

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Kim Kardashian looks bootylicious in this body-hugging sweater dress and so can you. Find out how inside.

1) This sexy belted sweater dress features a scoop neck, elastic waist belt with front faux leather buckle detail, two pockets and small rib banded bottom. $32.50 at wetseal.com

2) This vibrant sweater dress features a fold-over turtleneck, long sleeves ideal for cuffing, and ribbed trim. Wear it barelegged in early fall and add tights and layers as the weather cools down. $32.80 at forever21.com

3) Put a little flirty flare in this form fitting sweater dress. Striped knit sweater dress hangs over the shoulder with soft flutter sleeves. $98.00 at bebe.com

4) Wear this grey sweater dress with short dolman sleeves as a tunic over your favorite skinny jeans. On sale now for $49.00 at newportnews.com

5) JCrew’s three-quarter sleeve “Dream Soho” sweater dress in this season’s trendiest color. $138 at jcrew.com

