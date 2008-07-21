Lie Like A Rug

CLOSE
In need of filling that empty space in your living room, stylish home office, or any other room that needs a little love? These rugs, furnished by Urban Outfitters http://www.urbanoutfitters.com are just the solution.
It is summer after all, so these vibrant area rugs are perfect for adding that colorful touch to any room in the house. People may think it’s risky to paint their walls a vibrant color, or have furniture that really stands out. So, the solution to a drab room is an area rug that is stylish and eye-catching. Trust me, it’s just the thing you need to add a splash of style.

Rugs just like this one range in price from 28-48 dollars.

