30 Under 30

30 Under 30: Jennifer Hudson

Name: Jennifer Hudson |  Recording Artist

Age: 29

Starting her singing career off as a contestant on “American Idol“,  Jennifer has gone far beyond what her early elimination from Idol seemed to foreshadow.  She made her film debut in Dreamgirls in 2006, winning her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. In 2008, she went on to release her debut album “Jennifer Hudson”, which won her a Grammy Award.

Jennifer’s describes her second album “I Remember Me“, which dropped in March of this year as “the feeling of a journey, rediscovering myself, and getting to know myself all over again.” After suffering the tragic murders of her mother, brother and nephew in 2008, Jennifer has re-emerged with remarkable courage and grace.  Her transformation can most obviously be seen by her 80 pound weight loss for which she became a spokesperson Weight Watchers.

What we can expect in the future is Jennifer releasing a memoir chronicling her weight loss. We of course are eager to see her grow into the music Legend that she is destined for.

www.twitter.com/iamjhud

