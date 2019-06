Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

With the holidays rapidly approaching, why not get creative and come up with some gift ideas that are outside the box? This stainless steel martini shaker will definitely score points.

The shiny metal cocktail shaker will add a modern touch to your festivities. Its large capacity allows you to make multiple drinks at one time-perfect for entertaining. Pinstripe detail circles the tumbler. Dishwasher safe.

$27 at surlatable.com

