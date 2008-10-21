Top 5 Thigh-High Boots

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Rihanna rocks this season’s trendy over the knee boots. Let us show you how to be bold and make this look your own.

1) If I had money to blow on one item this season, it would be these sassy pull-on suede boots from Moschino. $760 at shopbop.com

2 This smoke leather “Turbo” boot from Chinese Laundry will not burn a hole in your wallet. Wear it high or scrunched down. $99.95 at shoebungalow.com

3) Look stylish and remain comfortable while doing so in these Kirsten Lee black kid suede over-the-knee boots with gold side zipper. Features two small straps with gold buckles in back. 3″ heel. $346 at oaknyc.com

4) Tuck your skinny jeans or leggings into this Steve Madden “Teagan” patent leather over the knee boots. $259.95 at stevemadden.com

5) This LD Tuttle “Serpent Slouch” over the knee boot features a 3-snap closure and wrap around strap at top to keep them from drooping. $785 at shopbop.com

