Top 5 Thigh-High Boots

Rihanna rocks this season’s trendy over the knee boots. Let us show you how to be bold and make this look your own.
1) If I had money to blow on one item this season, it would be these sassy pull-on suede boots from Moschino. $760 at shopbop.com
2 This smoke leather “Turbo” boot from Chinese Laundry will not burn a hole in your wallet. Wear it high or scrunched down. $99.95 at shoebungalow.com
3) Look stylish and remain comfortable while doing so in these Kirsten Lee black kid suede over-the-knee boots with gold side zipper. Features two small straps with gold buckles in back. 3″ heel. $346 at oaknyc.com
4) Tuck your skinny jeans or leggings into this Steve Madden “Teagan” patent leather over the knee boots. $259.95 at stevemadden.com
5) This LD Tuttle “Serpent Slouch” over the knee boot features a 3-snap closure and wrap around strap at top to keep them from drooping. $785 at shopbop.com