Designer Duos: Hervé Léger Bandage Dress

Which television actress and singing sensation wore this Herve Leger color-accented Bandage dress to two different events this year? Get the answer in a click…

Celebrities love Hervé Léger dresses! Actress Nicole Fiscella from Gossip Girl wore hers at the end of the summer with neutral closed-toe pumps. Singer Leona Lewis wore her Léger last week to a Privé event in Las Vegas and paired the dress with cute black open-toed platforms. Who do you think did the dress justice?

[SOURCE: Concrete Loop]

