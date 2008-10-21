Knock it Off: The Great Outdoors

If you’re like me, you are fashion obsessed and always looking for a great bargain, especially in these trying economic times. “Knock it Off!” is the latest fashion installment on HelloBeautiful. Here, you can find out where to get celebrity styles at reasonable rates. I’ve done all the work for you … now get out and shop!

FANTASY: Michael Kors Women’s “Rehearsal” Drawstring Leather Satchel

REALITY: Banana Republic “Wilshire” Convertible Large Satchel

Along with purple, grey has also been making an appearance this fall. Even if you can’t afford the pricey Michael Kors satchel above, you can still be “in” this season with Banana Republic’s larger, more square version of the bag.

FANTASY: Kashmere Grey Leopard-Printed Cashmere Wrap

REALITY: Forever 21 Sheer leopard-print scarf

If you can’t afford to take a walk on the wild side in this Kashmere scarf from Bluefly.com, it’s okay. Forever 21 has a sheer version in a similar print for a price much friendlier to your finances.

FANTASY: GUESS by Marciano Asymmetrical Peacoat

REALITY: Forever 21 wool blend DB coat

If you feel like splurging a little, go ahead – I can’t even be mad at either of these prices. Both Nordstrom’s and Forever 21’s black, double-breasted, military pea coats with antique gold button detail will complete any cute fall look!

