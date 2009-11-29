3 Mascara Tricks You Should Know

If you suffer from thick, clumply, spider-like lashes, you may be applying your mascara incorrectly.

Here are 3 easy tricks on how to apply mascara the right way:

1: Wiggle the wand left to right at the base of lashes. It’s the mascara placed near the roots not the tips that give the illusion of length.

2: Pull the wand up and through lashes, wiggling as you go.

3: Close the eye and place the mascara wand on top of lashes at the base and pull through to remove any clumps.

