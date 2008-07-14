Color Block TV Stands

Tonin Casa is known for furniture made from shaped and bent glass, and these TV stands are available in a variety of colors to fit your decor. These stands are swivel units which make them as functional as they are good looking. Of course these units would overpower my small living space, but for the time being it will go on my wish list for my dream home.
Price available upon request. See more in the modern catalogue at www.tonincasa.it
