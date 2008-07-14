Color Block TV Stands

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Tonin Casa is known for furniture made from shaped and bent glass, and these TV stands are available in a variety of colors to fit your decor. These stands are swivel units which make them as functional as they are good looking. Of course these units would overpower my small living space, but for the time being it will go on my wish list for my dream home.

Price available upon request. See more in the modern catalogue at www.tonincasa.it

