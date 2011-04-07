Aubrey O’Day On Danity Kane: “Nobody Talks To Dawn”

Aubrey O’ Day revealed (again) that none of the former Danity Kane members talk to Dawn Richard anymore, despite their attempts to reach out to her. (Really, girls? Still?) She also addressed the rumors (again) that her and Diddy were in a relationship, but she throws some good shade at her former boss this time around. Ha!

(She discusses her relationship with her vibrator and her top 5 celebrity baby daddies, too.) WATCH!

On if she’s still friends with the Danity Kane girls

“You’re gonna see Aundrea come on the show. You’re gonna see us reunite for the first time since me being fired. You’re gonna see us back in the studio again recording and there’s gonna be some drama that goes along with that. I’m meeting Shannon, we’re having a barbecue at my house, so we’re reuniting again for the first time. D. Woods and I have always been tight. And nobody talks to Dawn and we’ve all reached out.”

On having a relationship with Diddy:

“No, not at all. I always ask people when they say that, ‘Where do you get from? Why are you thinking that?’ and they always say, ‘Well, the way you talked to him on the show, you really acted like you obviously had been in bed with him the night before, like you had some privilege or some right to be talking to Diddy like that.’ And I hear that a lot from females and it’s interesting to me because, as a woman, you should really applaud women that aren’t afraid of speaking their mind and that don’t cower in the likes of money and power.”

(And check for the 3:35 mark where she throws shade at Diddy!)

