Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

With the cold and flu season creeping up on us, keeping a box of tissues in every room of your home becomes a necessity. But if the floral design of your Kleenex box doesn’t match your décor, what better way to have some tissues in the room than with this woven tissue box holder?

Indian temple inspired, this tissue box holder will keep you from having a runny nose and a bland box out on your counter top.

$39.95 at home-décor.novica.com

