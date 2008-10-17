CLOSE
Woven Tissue Box Holder

With the cold and flu season creeping up on us, keeping a box of tissues in every room of your home becomes a necessity. But if the floral design of your Kleenex box doesn’t match your décor, what better way to have some tissues in the room than with this woven tissue box holder?

Indian temple inspired, this tissue box holder will keep you from having a runny nose and a bland box out on your counter top.

$39.95 at home-décor.novica.com

