Rihanna To Revive Whitney Houston’s Role In “Bodyguard” Remake?

Rihanna is in talks to revive Whitney Houston’s lead role in the remake of the 1992 hit film “The Bodyguard.” According to Deadline.com, “the goal is to take a young female singer with global appeal and give her the platform that The Bodyguard did Houston.”

The role played by Kevin Costner will be revamped as “a former Iraq war veteran who gets the job protecting a big star as his first gig after leaving the Army. He discovers that the world of Twitter, Google Maps and TMZ has made access to celebrities easier than ever, making the job more difficult than ever.”

Doe this mean that Rihanna will be making an attempt at singing “I Will Always Love You”?

