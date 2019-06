Tattoo lovers Keyshia Cole and her fiance Daniel “Boobie” Gibson of the Cleveland Cavaliers cover the latest issue of Urban Ink magazine. Keyshia is severely airbrushed, but they look damn cute together.

Top 9 Most Exciting Black Basketball Players

Keyshia Cole’s Baby Son Spotted Sporting A Mohawk [PHOTOS]

Keyshia Cole Fires Manager After Poor Album Sales

Top 9 Music Videos Of The 1980s