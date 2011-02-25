Harper’s Bazaar Debuts All-Black Model Fashion Spread

Harper’s Bazaar has included an all-black model fashion spread in their March 2011 issue. Rose Cordero, Ataui Deng, Anais Mali, Nyasha Matonhodze, Shena Moulton, Sedene Blake and Jeneil Williams pose for the “What’s Bright Now” piece.

“This season’s colors pack a punch that goes from bold to bolder. The lesson: Don’t hold back.”

Photographed by Daniel Jackson.

PHOTO CREDIT: Beauty Is Diverse