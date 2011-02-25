Dwight Howard Froze Royce Reed’s Bank Account & Seized Her Car?

The drama between Royce Reed and Dwight Howard isn’t over yet. Dwight has reportedly closed her bank accounts and seized her car, according to MediaTakeOut.

The reason? Well, the estranged former couple had previously signed a confidentiality agreement which, as we can all tell from watching “Basketball Wives,” prohibited Royce from ever mentioning Dwight’s name or putting their son Braylon in the limelight.

In return, she was to get $500,000 and a mansion.

However, Royce tweeting pictures of their son has sent Dwight and his legal team into action.

Royce took to her Twitter account to address these rumors, saying “whoever told [MediaTakeOut] tht has now opened the door 4 the truth 2come out Smh”

