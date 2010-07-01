Win The Blu-Ray Release Of "The Color Purple" & "Of Boys & Men" DVD CONTEST RULES

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Warner Bros. Promotional Giveaways

OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE A PARTICIPANT’S CHANCES OF WINNING.

CONTEST DESCRIPTION:

The “Warner Bros Promotional Giveaways” (“Contest”) will begin on January 20, 2010 and end on January 25, 2010 (“Contest Period”). Ten (10) winners will each be awarded one (1) DVD of the movie The Color Purple, or Of Boys And Men.

HOW TO ENTER

To participate in the Contest, entrants must do the following:

1. Contestants must go to hellobeautiful.com, and answer the posted trivia questions. All trivia questions must be answered correctly to be entered into the random drawing for prize.

2. As well as correctly answering the trivia questions after entering the Contest section of webpage, contestants must register for the Contest by following the on-screen instructions, including entering their name, address, phone number, email address, and any optional or additional contact information, as requested.

3. All entries must be received by 11:59pm EST January 24, 2011, or they will be void.

4. One entry per person per day during the Contest Period.

5. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of a participant’s online entry, the entry will be deemed to have been made by the authorized holder of the e-mail account at the time the entry was made.

ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS:

1. The Contest is open only to permanent, legal U.S. residents who are physically residing in one of the 50 United States or the District of Columbia (excluding Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S Virgin Islands and other United States territories), and who are 18 years of age or older.

2. Employees of Interactive One, LLC, Radio One, Inc., (together Contest Administrator”) Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc. (“Prize Provider”), their respective officers, directors, parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertisers, general sponsors, promotional partners, any other entities involved in the development, administration, promotion, or implementation of the Contest (collectively the “Contest Entities”), members of the immediate families (defined as spouse, child, sibling, parent, or grandparent), and members of the households (whether related or not) of any of the above are NOT eligible to participate or win in this Contest.

3. Persons who have won a prize in another contest or promotion of any kind from Interactive One, LLC within the thirty-day (30) period immediately preceding the start date of this Contest are not eligible to participate.

4. Once an individual wins a prize in this Contest, they are not eligible to win another prize in this Contest except as specified within these rules.

PRIZES:

1. Prize package will include the following:

One (1) DVD of the movie “The Color Purple” or one (1) DVD of the movie “Of Boys And Men”. Prize package provided courtesy of Warner Brothers.

2. No substitution of prize is offered, no transfer of prize to a third party is permitted and non-cash prizes may not be redeemed for cash value, except as determined by the Contest Entities in their sole discretion.

3. All Contest winners must sign and date official release and waiver forms as requested by the Contest Entities. Failure to do so will result in the winner’s forfeiture of the prize.

4. Prizes will be awarded only upon winner verification and final approval. Each potential winner will be notified by email, and/or phone within twenty-four (24) hours after the random drawing. Potential winner will then have two (2) calendar days to respond with the information requested by Sponsor. Promotional Parties will then send prizes or prize-verification information via the U.S. Mail. If the potential winner is unable to be contacted within twenty-four (24) hours after Sponsor’s first notification attempt, is ineligible, fails to claim a prize or fails to return completed and executed release forms and affidavits, if applicable and as required by Contest Entities, or if the prize notification or prize is returned undeliverable, that prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner will be selected if time permits.

EXECUTION:

1. During the Contest Period, eligible contestants will be encouraged to visit http://www.hellobeautiful.com, go to the contest section of the webpage and answer the trivia questions. All trivia questions must be answered correctly to be entered into the random drawing for the grand prize.

2. Ten (10) winners will be selected by random drawing from among all eligible contestants that provided correct answers to the trivia questions by January 25, 2011.

3. The winners will be notified by phone and/or e-mail and provided with instructions for claiming the prize.

4. All decisions made by the Contest Entities regarding any aspect of this Contest are final.

GENERAL CONDITIONS:

1. Winners are responsible for all applicable taxes associated with the receipt of the prize (prizes are not transferable and may not be exchanged).

2. Any person winning over $600.00 in prizes will receive an IRS form 1099 at the end of the calendar year for tax purposes and a copy of such form will be filed with the IRS as required by law.

3. No purchase necessary. Contest is void where prohibited. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations

4. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible contestants participating during the Contest Period.

5. By participating in the Contest, the winner or winners agree to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this contest, in any media now known or hereafter devised for advertising or promotional purposes without additional compensation, and must sign a publicity release prior to acceptance of the prize. By entering this Contest, each participant agrees to comply with the Official Rules and the decisions of the contest sponsor which shall be final and binding in all aspects relating to the contest.

6. Contest Entities retain the right to disqualify any contestant if all Contest rules are not followed.

7. All Contest winners will be required to sign a liability release prior to acceptance of any prize. Pursuant to the liability release, the winner or winners will agree to hold Contest Entities, sponsor, any other Contest parties and each of their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, agencies, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives of each of the foregoing, harmless against any and all claims or liability, directly or indirectly related to or arising from or in connection with contest participation or the acceptance, possession or use / misuse of awarded prize or any portion thereof, or participation in prize-related activities, including but not limited to any related travel.

8. By accepting the prize, the winner acknowledges that the Contest Entities have neither made, nor are in any manner responsible or liable for, any warranty, representation or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to the prize or to any portion thereof, including but not limited to its quality, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose.

9. The Contest Entities and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates or their representatives, agents and employees are not responsible for the inability of any contestant to complete or continue an internet registration due to equipment malfunction, busy lines, inadvertent disconnections, unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP) or other connections, communication failures or human error that may occur in the transmission, receipt or processing of entries, including any injury or damage to any computer arising from or relating to participation in this Promotion. Any use of robotic, macro, automatic, programmed or like entry methods will void all such entries, and may subject that entrant to disqualification. In addition, the Contest Entities and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates or their representatives, agents and employees are not responsible for late, lost, misdirected, mutilated, illegible or incomplete contest entries. No mechanically reproduced or automated entries permitted. Entry materials/data that have been tampered with or altered are void. Once submitted, entries become the property of Contest Entities and will not be returned.

10. If for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including without limitation, any suspected evidence of tampering or technological corruption or if any portion of the promotion is compromised by virus, bugs, worms or unauthorized human intervention, fraud, acts of God, strikes, terrorists acts, criminal acts of third parties, an insufficient number of qualified contest entries, or any other causes beyond the Contest Entities’ control which, in the Contest Entities’ sole opinion, corrupts, threatens or impairs the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of the Contest, the Contest Entities reserve the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest at their sole discretion.

11. Any attempt by an entrant to deliberately undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest may be in violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made, Company reserves the right to seek remedies and damages (including attorney’s fees) from any such entrant to the fullest extent of the law, including criminal prosecution.

12. To receive the name of the winners, send a self-addressed stamped envelope for receipt by January 31, 2011 to: The “Warner Bros Promotional Giveaways”, c/o Interactive One, LLC, 850 3rd Avenue 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022.

