Top 5 Cuffs

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Cuffs are one of this year’s must have accessory, wear them with jeans for a casual look or dress up your favorite dress. Take a look at HB’s Top 5.

1) Decorate your wrist with this luxe Fendi cuff. $265 at net-a-porter.com

2) If the cash was flowing, I would definitely own this gold, transparent purple and black enamel Saturn cuff bracelet. $400 at liasofia.com

3) Add a splash of color to any outfit with this bold, chunky cuff. $59.99 at target.com

4) This tough, yet stylish red patent leather studded bracelet is just like the one featured on Gossip Girl. $189 at www.bloomingdales.com

5) This deco meets the future studded cuff belongs on the arm of the adventurous city dweller. $425 at liasophia.com

