Top 5 Cuffs

Cuffs are one of this year’s must have accessory, wear them with jeans for a casual look or dress up your favorite dress. Take a look at HB’s Top 5.

1) Decorate your wrist with this luxe Fendi cuff. $265 at net-a-porter.com

2) If the cash was flowing, I would definitely own this gold, transparent purple and black enamel Saturn cuff bracelet. $400 at liasofia.com

3) Add a splash of color to any outfit with this bold, chunky cuff. $59.99 at target.com

4) This tough, yet stylish red patent leather studded bracelet is just like the one featured on Gossip Girl. $189 at www.bloomingdales.com

5) This deco meets the future studded cuff belongs on the arm of the adventurous city dweller. $425 at liasophia.com

