How To Stay In Shape This Holiday Season

With the holidays upon us, it’s time to start thinking about how you are going to make sure you don’t undo all your hard work over the Christmas holidays. It’s important that you make that extra effort and not let healthy habits (like regular exercise) go out the window. This way, you can balance the extra calories you may eat, so you can at least keep your weight in check over Christmas and the New Year.

Here’s a 10 minute sample workout to help you burn calories:

0:00 to 1:00 – Warm up with a brisk walk (outside or around the house)

1:00 to 2:00 – Jumping jacks 2:00 to 3:00 – Jump rope (pretend if you don’t have a rope)

3:00 to 4:00 – Run as fast as you can for 1 minute (in place or outside)

4:00 to 5:00 – Ski hops: Stand with feet together, bend knees and jump a few feet to the right and then left, landing with bent knees.

5:00 to 6:00 – Jumping jacks

6:00 to 7:00 – Walk as fast as you can

7:00 to 8:00 – Jump rope

8:00 to 9:00 – Jumping jacks

9:00 to 10:00 – Cool down and catch your breath

