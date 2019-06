Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

No, not those blues. I’m talking happy-go-lucky summertime hues of blue. Blue screams beach, pool, beach house, and all other things summer. Make a splash with these blue pillows in a variety of shades, from navy to turquoise to indigo. West Elm has done it again with these gorgeous pillows that I cannot resist.

Check out their summer catalogue at www.westelm.com Prices range from 20-30 dollars.

