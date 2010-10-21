Would You Pay $2 Million Dollars For This Bra?

If you had $2 million dollars just laying around, would you blow it on a bra? Victoria’s Secret, along with Angel Adriana Lima, hosted an intimate luncheon yesterday for fashion bloggers to showcase the $2 Million Bombshell Fantasy Bra that Lima will wear during next month’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion show.

The bra, features over 3000 white diamonds in an Old Hollywood-style star burst pattern set in 18 karat white gold.

If you don’t have $2 mil laying around, Victoria’s Secret is offering a Swarovski crystal version for just $250.

Gabrielle Union Shops For Lingerie In Miami [PHOTOS]

Selita Ebanks Models Lingerie For Macy’s [PHOTOS]

ione-gallery id=”188121″ src=”https://hellobeautiful.com”%5D