If you live in an apartment, especially in New York, you know that space is quite the commodity. So if you’re like me and own lots of books, magazines or CDs, and often wonder where am I going to put all this stuff, look no further.

This aluminum array bookcase from cb2.com is a definite find for tight spaces. Each removable shelf can hold up to nine lbs. The minimalist design of these shelves allows you to keep them organized, as you can layer your books and CDs on their sides.

Both lightweight and easy to assemble, I think I may use this in my bathroom to store my towels. It is also available in orange.

$189.00

