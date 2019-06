Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

There’s nothing worse than getting out of bed and stepping on a cold floor. With the cold weather rapidly approaching, it’s time to start thinking about adding warmth to your home.

This overlapping orange scribble area rug from chiasso.com adds both color and warmth to your home. Made of fine quality blended wool with 100% cotton backing, your feet will thank you. Swatches are available at chiasso.com. $198-$598.

