Trina: “I’m A Take Care Of My Man, Kinda Girl”

Trina recently sat down with bitchielife.com, and dished on everything from her perfect wedding to her relationships with Kenyon Martin and Lil Wayne. The baddest b***h talked about her family (her mom is from the Bahamas, her dad the Dominican Republic) and her feelings on “sex on the first date”.

Check out what she had to say:

On dating Kenyon Martin I didn’t go through any difficulties with Kenyon. He’s a great person. He’s a good man, with a great heart. Funny, charming and I got mad respect for him. Sometimes as two adults, you see things differently. And basically that’s it. All the drama, all the “Ballers ain’t no good” etc… Hell 95% of men ain’t no good! I don’t believe in all that foolishness. I don’t care if you’re a baller or you work at the post office. If you’re a cheater and a liar, you’re in the same category. So I don’t excuse anybody.

On The Type of Girlfriend She Is While In A Relationship I am very “I take care of my man” type of girl. I am going to make sure that anything that you need and desire, if I can do it; God willing I’m going to make sure I do it. And I am going to expect the same respect, admiration, affection and intimacy from you as well. I love to be attentive, take care of you all day, whatever it is that you need, I’ll make sure that you got it. I’m going to give you 150%, and if it doesn’t work out, there is not regret because I did everything that I could. Breakfast, lunch, dinner, bath, shower, chocolates, candles, vacay, anything, you name it!

