John Legend, Melanie Fiona & Common Remake “Wake Up, Everybody”

FROM RAP-UP: John Legend and The Roots revive the spirit of Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes’ 1975 classic “Wake Up Everybody” with some help from Common and Melanie Fiona.

The soulful cover appears on Mr. Legend’s conscious collaboration with The Roots, Wake Up!, due Sept. 21.

The Grammy-winning crooner said the original song didn’t need any alterations.

“‘Wake Up Everybody’ has four verses—the first one is a general statement, the second is about education, third is about health care, and the fourth is about making a better environment. No editing needed,” he stated.

The clip was shot by director Gil Green on a rainy Tuesday in Brooklyn at the same spot where Jay-Z reportedly filmed “Izzo (H.O.V.A.).” SOURCE