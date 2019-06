We have nothing against weaves, but seriously does a 3-year old need a weave? In a recent episode of Toddlers and Tiaras, three-year-old Kayleigh looks like she’s having the (most painful) time of her life as she gets a weave for an upcoming pageant.Take a look:

