VIDEO: Janet Is The New Face Of Fur Firm “Blackglama”

Janet Jackson flashes her big smile in her new promo shot for American fur house Blackglama.

Janet has signed on as the face of the company’s ‘What Becomes A Legend Most?’ advertising campaign, which is set to debut in September, and will appear in Vanity Fair, Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, among other mags.

Here’s some behind-the-scenes footage of her shoot with noted photographer Rocco Laspata.

