Why Is Ocho Cinco Gambling In His Underwear?

Usually what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but for Ocho Cinco, that’s not the case. The football/reality star tweeted yesterday that he was “walking around MGM lobby in my gold toe socks and h&m briefs seeing who’s winning on these slot machines, people looking at me crazy WTF.”

The reality TV star did not confine his outfit to just one hotel, either. Ochocinco also wrote:

“Back in my briefs and socks walking down Flamingo or as they say the Las Vegas strip, when it gets a lil cooler ill put on some clothes.”

