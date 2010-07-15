Christina’s Friend: The-Dream Was “Mentally Controlling & Abusive”

MTO received word from one of Christina’s closest friends. She is furious with The-Dream and what he did to Christina. Here is the report:

I am very close with Christina and she has never removed her ring because she and Dream never broke up. His announcement was the first time he ever expressed not wanting to spend the rest of his life with her and at this moment she is a distraught mother and wife. With that kind of shock I don’t think she has even considered taking it off yet.. everything happened so fast.

Christina has real family and friends supporting her because she is 100% real and is an absolute joy to be around. The-Dream is the devil and anyone close to him is paid to be there and he could never get over that; that was the ONLY problem in their relationship. He is crazy. He was mentally controlling and abusive. Now that he has recently turned his back on Christina the clouds are clearing and she is no longer in the brainwashed state he had her in.

It made me sick to be near her on the phone with him. She apologized for everything just to move on from the issue even when she was guilty of nothing. Christina moved to Atlanta while everyone was in LA and it became clear that all anyone could do to make her happy at that time was let her go – and they did, but he continued to go at her with the same problems while she dedicated this “new life” to him, pushing aside her career and family for him. Christina was forced to play mommy to a newborn and to a full grown man and had no time to tend to herself.

