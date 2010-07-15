CLOSE
Jaleel White Will Not Be Charged With Domestic Violence

Jaleel White will not be charged in the alleged domestic violence incident against his baby mama. The LAPD says there is not enough evidence to go forward with the case.Bridget Hardy had accused Jaleel of punching and slapping her. Jaleel aka’Steve Urkel’ on “Family Matters” — denied there was any incident. Jaleel’s attorney Philip Cohen said there were questions about the accuser’s “credibility and timing” since she reported the incident several weeks after it supposedly occurred.

