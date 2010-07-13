Naomi Still “Not Thinking Of Retiring” In Vanity Fair

Naomi Campbell is still hotter than ever in the Italian issue of Vanity Fair.

Here are some excerpts from the interview (forgive the awkward translations):

What is the most important quality to make it?

“Do not jump down if you are not taken to a casting. Think always: ‘It’s nothing personal.’ Easy to say, hard to put into practice.”

So how are those 40 years [of age]?

“Beautiful. On the other hand, […] is full of beautiful women of 40 years. I do not pose too many problems. Physically, I’m fine. ”

And mentally?

“I’m active, I want to do much. I do not think of retiring. Multi-tasking, if I’m still bored.”

PHOTOS: Naomi Campbell Is Going Bald?!

Jealous? Naomi Bans Jessica White From 40th B-Day Bash!