The-Dream Announces Separation After Being Caught With Assistant!

Just hours after photos surfaced of The-Dream and his “assistant” getting touchy-feely on a Caribbean shore, his wife Christina Milian took to her Twitter account to react. Her statement was rather calm, but it still got her point across.

Since then, The-Dream’s rep has tried to do some serious damage control by releasing an impromptu statement.

US Magazine reports,

“Terius ‘The-Dream’ Nash is saddened to announce that his marriage to Christina Milian was unsuccessful. The couple reached this decision in late 2009, but decided to keep the news private in efforts to protect their baby daughter Violet. They ask for consideration and respect for their family moving forward.” SOURCE

Late 2009? They got married in September! How much later could it have been?

Seems like their marriage went downhill – fast. And their daughter Violet was born just 5 months later.

Damn.

To make matters worse, Christina is very familiar with the new chick. Here’s a pic of the two of them chilling:

Let’s take a look at the couple during their happier times: