VIDEO: Pharrell Gets Fired From McDonalds On “When I Was 17”

Before Pharrell became a multi-platinum producer and N.E.R.D. frontman, Skateboard P was an outcast in high school who popped Slurpees with his fellow N.E.R.D. Shae and Clipse’s Pusha T, idolized Rakim and A Tribe Called Quest, stole Chicken McNuggets from McDonald’s, and played “Bonita Applebum” in the marching band. MTV gives us a look into his past for “When I Was 17.”

