NEW MUSIC: Drake Inspired By Model On “Paris Morton Music”

IDOLATOR: Drake guested on Rick Ross’ track “Aston Martin Music” from his forthcoming album Teflon Don, but his one verse apparently wasn’t enough for Drizzy—he had to record his own version with him taking over the mic. The rapper took to his blog to post his take on Ross’ track, renaming it “Paris Morton Music” after the model. Did Drake give Ross a run for his money?

Drake somehow manages to go from misogynistic (”I hate callin’ women b*****s, but the b*****s love it”) and then immediately becomes a sweetheart without skipping a beat, urging “all daughters to kiss their mothers… you’re never too grown up to miss and hug her.” A man of many emotions, that Drake. SOURCE

