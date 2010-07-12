Daniel “Boobie” Gibson Pens Open Letter About Fiance Keyshia Cole

Cleveland Cavalier’s baller Daniel “Boobie” Gibson wrote an open letter on his website for the fans.

I’m in LA working on my game so that I may be a key part of this movement next season. The family is doing great. My wife-to-be is in the studio every day and night trying to create the best album of her career. Cutting no corners, putting her heart in it like never before. With so much new emotion to show the world. My son Daniel Jr. is 4 months now. Everyday he gets bigger. We took him to the doctor yesterday to get two shots. And lil man did not shed a tear. even laughed a little bit. Tough lil dude, something like his daddy LOL. The rest of the fam is back home in Houston working with the DGib Hoops Foundation-Shooting for Success. Helping mainly inner city youth to meet new friends, become more discipline, athletically and academically so that one day they may qualify for scholarships and go on to college and be whatever they want to be. Following a living example. ME… Well thats enough for today, yall stay tuned for my next post and remember if you believe, you can achieve ANYTHING.

Cleveland Stand up

1LUV,

BooBie