Why Did Rihanna Receive An Emmy Nomination?

Rihanna has appeared at the Grammys, MTV Video Music Awards, and American Music Awards, but she finds herself in new company. An “SNL” skit in which she starred has been nominated for an Emmy.

The “Shy Ronnie” digital short, in which she plays herself alongside comedian Andy Samberg, received a nod for “Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics” at the 62nd Annual Emmy Awards. Only the song’s writers and producers receive the nomination. The winner will be announced August 29.

The sketch became a viral sensation after it aired on “Saturday Night Live” in December. If you haven’t seen it already, click the link below.

Rihanna A Comedian At Heart? Watch Her “SNL” Skit!

Rihanna Keeps Cancelling! Two More Shows Axed!