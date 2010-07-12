Kat Stacks Has Fight With Her Mom, Punches Her In The Face

I really don’t mess with this chick, but when I saw this story, I had to share it with you guys. According to mediatakeout.com, the most hated groupie on the planet got into it with her mom over the weekend.

Here’s what went down:

Katt and her mother got into a HEATED ARGUMENT. And during the argument, Katt viciously PUNCHED her mother in the face. After punching her, Katt’s mom called the police And Katt, the dumb BIRD that she is . . . took to Twitter to BRAG about beating up her mother. She also called her mom a “whore” and said that she’s “f*cking white men to pay [her] bills.” She later DELETED the tweets.

SOURCE

Is Kat Stacks Pregnant With Bow Wow’s Baby?