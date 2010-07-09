Get Glamorous! Beyonce Shares Her Beauty Secrets

ELLE MAGAZINE: Beyonce is a bona fide beauty icon who always manages to balance knockout sex appeal with good-girl charm.

It’s therefore something of a relief to discover that when the superbusy star finally does get some sleep, she’ll be slipping under the covers with Aquaphor smeared on her face. “I go to bed looking totally greasy,” Beyoncé says, laughing. “It’s not all glamour all the time.”

Any anti-fatigue beauty tricks? I always keep a pair of Ray-Bans handy! And sometimes I put a little gold eye shadow in the inner corners of my eyes—it’s more subtle than white, but it still really makes you look more awake.

What do you use to give your body skin that velvety sheen? I layer on bronzers for public appearances. I love L’Oréal Paris Sublime Bronze One Day gel, which you can just get at Walmart, and Scott Barnes Body Bling is also great.

What are some of your staple red-carpet tricks? I use a makeup primer, and then I use a lot of powder to keep everything in place. I usually go for a waterproof mascara, or a strip of false lashes when I’m onstage, so I won’t get smudgy. And I love L’Oréal Paris Elnett hairspray—it holds like nothing else.

How often do you exercise? I’ve never been all that consistent. If I’m onstage doing a performance for two and a half hours, I don’t really think I need to do anything else. So when I’m on tour, I let it slide. But I just started working out at the Tracy Anderson gym. It’s hard work!

Tracy Anderson is known for reshaping people’s bodies. Is that what you want? Not really; I’m pretty happy. I want to get my arms a bit leaner, but other than that, it’s just maintenance.

Do you follow a specific diet? Well, I don’t eat pasta every day. I’m not trying to lose or gain weight, but I do have to work out and watch what I eat. I’m not someone who can go crazy. I’ll usually have cereal for breakfast and a salad for lunch and a light dinner, and then on Sundays I’ll allow myself to have whatever I want.

You famously did the Master Cleanse for your role in Dreamgirls. Would you ever do it again? Never. I did it to lose weight really fast, but it wasn’t fun. There are healthier ways to lose weight—I wouldn’t recommend it. READ MORE HERE!

