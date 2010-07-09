SNEAK PEEK: Inside Tameka Foster’s Clothing Boutique

Tameka Foster opened her own clothing store in Roswell, Georgia. The celebrity stylist’s latest endeavor is a fashion boutique called “Estella”, which specializes in women, men, and children’s wear.

Estella is located in the oldest house in historic Roswell, Georgia and aims to connect old country with style. Tameka says that Estella aims to be a cozy space space where your fashion needs can be met without breaking the bank. She also wants to win your business and is promising that if you spend over $250, you will receive a complimentary style session with her.

If you don’t know, Tameka served as stylist to celebs like Lauryn Hill, Toni Braxton, Jay-Z, and of course…Usher.

Also, 25% of sales go toward the Lost Ones Foundation, which inspires, mentors, and aids troubled young women.

