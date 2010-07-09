Rihanna Keeps Cancelling! Two More Shows Axed!

Rihanna is canceling concert dates left and right.

More stateside dates on her ‘Last Girl On Earth Tour’ have been scrapped.

Her tour promoters Live Nation announced today that 3 major city dates have been canceled due to ’scheduling conflicts’ (of course):

Due to a change in Rihanna’s schedule, she can no longer appear in Englewood, CO (July 15), Atlanta, GA (July 28) and Noblesville, IN (August 3). Fans who purchased tickets will receive a refund. Rihanna apologizes to her fans and hopes to make it up to them on the next tour.

She’s also canceled her Denver stop.

Including the cancellation of 1 date in Phoenix, AZ, 1 in Dallas, TX, and 1 in Auburn, WA (which you can read about here: Rihanna Cancels ANOTHER U.S. Tour Date), these latest additions bring the total tally up to SEVEN!

Meanwhile, she’s killin’ it overseas. Guess the U.S. doesn’t love her like it used to.

