Did Flo-Rida Leave Brandy For Eva Marcille?

Despite breaking up with him months ago, it sounds like Brandy is a little bitter that Flo Rida has moved on. Or maybe who he’s moved on with. Sources are reporting it’s birthday boy Lance Gross’ ex Eva Marcille.

In Touch Weekly reports:

She’s telling people that she split up with Flo Rida to focus on her own busy life, but Brandy, 31, is actually heartbroken after her man left her for model Eva Marcille. “Brandy just cried,” a friend tells In Touch. Though her rep says, “They were only good friends and not dating,” the friend adds, “She really liked him. She had no idea he would just move on.” Flo Rida has been publicly stepping out with America’s Next Top Model star Eva, 25. The pair dined at Brandy’s favorite Beverly Hills spot, Crustacean, a few days after cuddling backstage at the BET Awards on June 27.