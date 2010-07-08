REPORT: Eldery STD Rates Grow With Use Of Viagra

Hello Beautiful recently posted report about keeping your guard up in the fight to protect yourself against sexually transmitted diseases. STDs in America are on the rise in some demographics and still having a devastating impact in certain communities. What you probably didn’t know is that American doctors are reporting an increase in STDs within the elderly population, as the use of Viagra gets some couples “back into the game.”

Reuters Health recently reported:

“… the rate of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) in older men taking erectile dysfunction drugs like Viagra is twice as high as in their non-medicated peers.

In both groups, however, the numbers are swelling. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were more than six new cases of STDs per 10,000 men over 40 in 2008, up almost 50 percent since 1996.

“Younger adults have far more STDs than older adults, but the rates are growing at far higher rates in older adults,” said Dr. Anupam B. Jena of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, who led the study.”

